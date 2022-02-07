Kathleen G. Nadeau, PhD

Kathleen Nadeau, Ph.D. is the founder and clinical director of the largest private ADHD specialty clinic in the US, and she has practiced psychology in the Washington, DC area since the early 1970’s. She is the co-author of Understanding Girls with ADHD and Understanding Women with ADHD and received the CHADD Hall of Fame Award in 1999 for her groundbreaking work on girls and women. Dr. Nadeau has appeared on the Today Show and the Morning Show, has appeared in several documentaries about ADHD, and is frequently interviewed for or quoted in articles on ADHD.