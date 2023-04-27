Netflix Canceled These Shows, So Read This Instead

Finding a new favorite TV show on Netflix is one of the best feelings in the world. And when your favorite show gets canceled, it’s devastating. Did Netflix nix your favorite series? What can you do to fill that streaming series-shaped hole in your heart? Don’t worry. Read these books when you’re missing the shows the streaming platform has left behind.

Before I Let Go Sex/Life is a drama series about a woman who feels stuck in her marriage and longs for her wild past. Kennedy Ryan’s Before I Let Go is a dramatic romance about a woman coping with a failing marriage. Yasmen’s life has fallen apart since her separation from her husband Josiah. But between co-parenting their two kids and running a business together, Yasmen and Josiah are wondering if their relationship is truly over. Or if there’s hope for a second chance. Price $15.99 Price $21.99 CAD Format Trade Paperback ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download (Unabridged) This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 15, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

A Brief History of Living Forever Inside Job is an adult animated sci-fi comedy TV series about conspiracy theories and an American shadow government organization called Cognito, Inc.. Like Inside Job, Jaroslav Kalfar’s A Brief History of Living Forever is a sci-fi story infused with plenty of humor. Set in a near-future United States, this story follows two siblings who set out on an adventure to uncover the truth behind VITA, a biotech community searching for the key to immortality. Price $28.00 Price $35.00 CAD Format Hardcover ebook Audiobook Download (Unabridged) This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

The Ship Looking for another sci-fi adventure set on the high seas like the Netflix-canceled series 1899? Try Antonia Honeywell’s The Ship. In a post-apocalyptic future, sixteen-year-old Lalla only has one hope for survival: a ship that her father built that’s big enough to rescue five hundred people. At first, life on the ship seems like a utopia. Passengers have anything they could ever want. But how long will it last? And where is the ship going? Price $14.99 Price $19.49 CAD Format Trade Paperback ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Haunted Sleepover Disappointed Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club won’t be back with more spooky stories? Read B.A. Frade’s Tales from the Scaremaster series, which gives off modern Christopher Pike vibes. And for one that’s like The Mightnight Club, try Haunted Sleepover for more late nights with scary stories that come to life. Price $5.99 Price $7.99 CAD Format Trade Paperback ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 17, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

The Reckless Club Losing The Baby-Sitters Club after only two seasons on Netflix was heartbreaking. Thankfully, we can pick up Beth Vrabel’s The Reckless Club. Like The Baby-Sitters Club, this book follows a group of kids who band together to support their community, becoming great friends in the process. In The Reckless Club, the five kids volunteer at Northbrook Retirement and Assisted Living Home. The book takes place over the course of one day, with each chapter being a new hour in the day of these kids’ lives. Price $23.00 Price $29.00 CAD Format Hardcover ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 2, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Hero Raising Dion was a unique superhero story that we’re sad to see end. If you loved it, read Hero by Perry Moore. This one is another fresh take on the superhero genre. Thom Creed has special powers and has been invited to join a league of superheroes. But this organization was the very same one who spurned his father, and as a gay teen, Thom wonders if there’s a safe space for him within the superhero community. But what he finds in the League is a group of friends just like him, each with superpowers and each with something to hide. Price $19.99 Price $24.99 CAD Format Trade Paperback This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 5, 2009. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

B*WITCH The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself was a hit with critics and viewers, and yet Netflix still canceled the series after only eight episodes. It’s disappointing that we won’t get to see more of this story, but B*Witch by Paige McKenzie and Nancy Ohlin is another witchy teen story we think fans of this Netflix series will love. B*Witch follows new girl Iris who falls in with a group of teen witches who must join forces with a rival coven to take down a murderer. Price $10.99 Price $14.99 CAD Format Trade Paperback ebook This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 3, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also available from: Amazon

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.