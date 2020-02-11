Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Perry Moore
Perry Moore grew up in Virginia. His father, a Vietnam veteran, inspired the character of Hal Creed. Perry is the Executive Producer of The Chronicles of Narnia, and his book about the making of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe was a New York Times bestseller. With his partner, Hunter Hill, Perry wrote and directed his first feature film, Lake City, starring Sissy Spacek.Read More
This is Perry’s first novel. He lives in New York City.
This is Perry’s first novel. He lives in New York City.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use