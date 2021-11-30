A new year means new books! With 2021 all but over, it’s time to start looking forward to the great new titles that will be hitting bookstore shelves in just a few months. This list features some of the most anticipated books of 2022. They represent a wide range of moods and genres, including a vegan cookbook, historical novels, a thriller, and more. Whether you have made a New Year’s resolution to read more or just want a sneak preview of the great literary adventures to come, this article is sure to get you excited about all of the new books 2022 has to offer!

In this harrowing thriller, a small group of people who have each suffered a personal tragedy is determined to discover what terrible fate is befalling America’s teenagers. They are confronted by a mysterious foe known only as The Wizard, as well as inexplicable yet deadly internet memes. With an eye towards deconstructing the perils of modern life, this is a story that could only take place in the current era.

Maple, Suzette, and Agnes are all Black women with albinism living in Shreveport, Louisiana. Each struggles to make a place for herself in the world, or to escape a world that has caused her unbearable sorrow. As the women navigate family troubles and romantic opportunities, they discover a place for themselves at last. Devastating poignancy and thoughtful social commentary have already made Nobody’s Magic one of the best books of 2022.

