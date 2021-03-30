Melissa Fu

Melissa Fu grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and has lived in Texas, New York, Colorado, Ohio, and Washington, and now lives in the UK. She has a background in Physics and English and worked as a teacher. The first recipient of the David TK Wong Fellowship at the University of East Anglia, Peach Blossom Spring is her debut novel, and was inspired by her father, her Chinese heritage, and her search for her own identity.