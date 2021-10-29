Give Us Your Astrology Sign, We’ll Give You a New Read

Your zodiac sign can tell you a lot about your instincts, priorities, and relationships. But even more importantly, it can help you find the perfect book to read! Looking for your new favorite book? Let the planets be your guide! We’ve consulted the zodiac calendar to perfectly pair each astrological sign with the perfect book.

Astrology for Beginners

If you don’t know much about astrology beyond occasionally checking your horoscope, you probably know your sun sign. Your sun sign is determined by the location of the planets on the day that you were born, which coordinates with the dates listed with the signs below. This sign determines your primary personality characteristics and the broad strokes of your life. But when looking for the perfect book, you may also want to consider your moon sign and rising sign. These two signs are determined by the planetary locations at the exact time of your birth. You can find virtual moon and rising sign calculators online. Your moon sign impacts your most private, interior life, and it will likely be seen by the loved ones closest to you. Your rising sign represents how the rest of the world sees you and what qualities you’d like other people to recognize in you. If you want extra book recommendations, check for your sun, moon, and rising zodiac signs, also known as your big three!

♈ Aries (March 21–April 19) ♈

Aries is the first and fieriest sign of the zodiac, full of lust for life and a thirst for competition. If an Aries wants something, they’ll do anything to get it—sometimes without fully thinking it through. Their optimism and determination is endearing, if also sometimes dangerous. And while they’re quick to frustrate the people who love them, it’s hard to stay mad at someone with so much passion and charm. That’s why they should read:

Lu is in a long, committed relationship with Keanu Reeves. At least she is in her head. But when she finds out he’s engaged, she’s determined to meet him IRL to confess her love before it’s too late. She convinces her best friend True to join her in a last-minute road trip from New York to Los Angeles to find Keanu. But as their adventure across the country unfurls, she might find that true love has been right beside her all along.

♉ Taurus (April 20–May 20) ♉

Taurus is known for being practical, grounded, and a bit serious. Like the bull that represents them, they can also be pretty hard headed and prefer to muscle their way through a problem rather than changing tactics. As an earth sign, they enjoy earthly delights like good food, fresh air, and pleasant company. They’re particularly tied to their family roots and their home turf. That’s why they should read:

Homeland Elegies tells the story of a father and son, both grappling with what it means to be an American and Muslim in a post-9/11 world. It’s a fascinating blend of fiction and memoir, which will make Taurus feel at home, as they prefer the real world and real people—even if imperfect. Homeland Elegies also grapples with what makes a country home, and what holds a family together even when it feels like it’s falling apart.

♊ Gemini (May 21-June 20) ♊

Represented by the twins, Gemini is known for their duality. They see things from different perspectives, have conflicting instincts and interests, and can change their mood at the drop of a hat. At their worst, Geminis are unreliable or flip-floppers. But more often, they’re charming, curious, and full of surprises. As an air sign, they have an insatiable appetite for knowledge, and love learning about experiences outside of their own. That’s why they should read:

A-list actress Win and famous playboy Leo are the world’s favorite on-again, off-again celebrity couple. The press has kept their every date, kiss, and fight in the public eye for almost a decade. But what the public doesn’t know is that their relationship is totally fake, just a ploy to to further their careers and mask their real personal dramas. They’ve stayed friendly through the charade, but when one of Leo’s secrets threatens to throw them both into scandal, they’re forced to see if they can keep up the act while also at each other’s throats. Geminis will love the layers of gossipy drama in The View Was Exhausting.

♋ Cancer (June 21–July 22) ♋

Cancers are water signs, meaning they are driven by their emotions. They’re also good at recognizing and managing emotions in others. Deeply attached to family, Cancers value their home, home towns, childhood memories, and nostalgia. Their sensitivity can be a challenge, but it also gives them intuition and empathy. Cancers can take a while to let new people in, but once they do, they’ll hold onto you for life. That’s why they should read:

Cancers will love this second chance love story with a tight-knit family. Preeti is struggling to balance her medical residency, loving but overwhelming family, and anxiety. And now that her roommate is getting married, she needs a new place to stay. She finds what seems like the perfect place—until she realizes her new roommate is Daniel Thompson, the ex she never really got over. Perhaps fate is giving them another chance to make things work, but first, they have to stand up to their families.

♌ Leo (July 23–August 22) ♌

Represented by the lion, Leo is the king of the jungle. They’re natural leaders, great at bringing people together, and enjoy being in the spotlight. Sometimes their ego and vanity can get the best of them. But Leos also love lifting up and encouraging others to be their best selves. They have a good sense of humor and can be very entertaining, but if their feelings get hurt, they’re quick to ice you out. That’s why they should read:

As one of the world’s wealthiest women who dedicated her life to supporting the arts and other women, Dava Shastri is used to positive public attention. That’s why, upon learning that she has brain cancer and only a few months to live, Dava decides to leak an early obituary to see how she’s grieved. She expected to be mourned with affectionate praise, but instead, two devastating secrets are revealed to the world—and her own children. Leos will enjoy the humorous and thoughtful commentary on public perception and legacy. And let’s be real, Leos would 100% want to see what people say when they die.

♍ Virgo (August 23–September 22) ♍

Virgos are known for being perfectionists. They have very high standards, but none are as high as the standards to which they hold themselves. Virgo has a very specific set of rules for every situation and they really hate veering from them. Although they can be a little hard to crack, once a Virgo has decided they like you, they’re incredibly loyal and always come through when you need them. Due to their “my way or the highway” mindset, they can also be contrarians. That’s why they should read:

In this essay collection, writer and comedian Lindy West breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly of some of the most beloved films from the past four decades. She takes a look at some of America’s most beloved, nostalgic films like The Lion King, Forrest Gump, Top Gun, and Love, Actually with her own fondness for them, but also with a critical eye. Virgos will appreciate West’s mission of looking at the messy details of movies most often remembered through rose-colored glasses.

♎ Libra (September 23–October 22) ♎

Libra is everyone’s best friend. They highly value fairness, peace, and community, meaning they are often people pleasers. Libras care about the spaces they inhabit; finding the perfect mood music, design elements, and general vibes is crucial. As an air sign, they love intellectual stimulation through good books and deep conversation. That’s why they should read:

Stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster Cameron Esposito is hilarious, and so is their memoir, Save Yourself. But in addition to being funny, this memoir also has so much heart and vulnerability. Also a Libra, Esposito struggled with trying to please their devout Catholic family while also finding their own truth and happiness. It’s a book full of good vibes, but may also help Libras learn to follow their hearts instead of their people-pleasing habits.

♏ Scorpio (October 23–November 21) ♏

Represented by the scorpion, Scorpios can be a bit scary. That’s because they are secretive, single-mindedly determined, and can hold a grudge like no other. If you piss off a Scorpio, you’ll live to regret it. But behind their tough exteriors, Scorpios have a marshmallowy center of affection and caring for their loved ones. Once they’ve set their sights on something, Scorpio won’t stop until they have it. That’s why they should read:

Scorpios will recognize their own sharp edges, secret soft side, and thirst for revenge in the protagonist of The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu. The orphaned child of Chinese immigrants, Ming Tsu is raised to be a tough assassin by a crime syndicate in California. When he falls in love and elopes with the daughter of wealthy railroad magnate, the tycoon has his own daughter stolen away and sends Ming to work on the Central Pacific Railroad. Ming must escape to settle old scores and, most importantly, find his wife.

♐ Sagittarius (November 22–December 21) ♐

Sagittarius, like the archer that represents them, is a straight shooter. They’ve got strong opinions and they certainly won’t sugarcoat them. Sagittarius is also the biggest traveler of the zodiac, constantly looking for their next adventure. Travel that takes them off the beaten path is their favorite. Sagittarius doesn’t mind alone time; they much prefer it to spending time with people they don’t like. That’s why they should read:

Wanderlust Road Trips is a beautiful guide to some of the best drivable adventures on Earth. It features locations around the globe with beautiful natural landscapes, fascinating cultural history, exciting activities, and more. With beautiful full page photographs and charming illustrations, it’s the perfect adventure guide for Sagittarius, whether they’re ready to hit the road or simply dreaming.

♑ Capricorn (December 22–January 19) ♑

Capricorns are guided by their sense of responsibility and determination. They know what they want, and they’ll do what it takes to get it, no matter how long it takes. As earth signs, Capricorns measure themselves against more traditional metrics of success. They also highly value having powerful personal connections. Capricorns work hard, and although they can be quite serious, they also play hard when the time comes. That’s why they should read:

Shellye Archambeau is one of the first Black women CEOs in the tech world, and she learned a lot of lessons on her way there. In Unapologetically Ambitious, she recounts the challenges to her success, shares advice for work-life balance, and celebrates being unapologetically ambitious. Capricorns will recognize Archambeau’s professional passion, and they may take away helpful lessons on finding success on their own terms and balancing personal and professional life.

♒ Aquarius (January 20–February 18) ♒

Aquarius is known for being a bit unconventional. That’s because they’re less concerned with societal rules and more interested in saving the world—or whatever corner of the world they’ve chosen to inhibit. They’re the hippies of the zodiac who want to see everyone let their freak flags fly a little higher. That’s why they should read:

In Sometimes I Trip on How Happy We Could Be, writer and podcaster Nichole Perkins boldly addresses topics often considered too “private” for public discussion: mental health, misogyny, sex positivity, and kink. Perkins weaves together her own life with pop culture to tell her story, and the essays discuss sex without shame or embarrassment. It’s a bold and personal narrative of finding joy in pop culture while also recognizing the ways it causes harm.

♓ Pisces (February 19–March 20) ♓

Pisces is the oldest and wisest of the signs. As a water sign, they have high emotional intelligence and are considered the caretakers of the zodiac. Their instinct to shelter and heal the people around them can often cause them to burn out. Pisces are gentle souls with a special appreciation of art and music. As they try to see the world through others’ eyes, they’re also welcoming of difference and can relate to people across all walks of life. That’s why they should read:

Kat Chow has been a bit obsessed with death since she was a child. She worried constantly about her parents dying, particularly her mother. And when she was barely a teenager, her mother died unexpectedly and her worst fears became a reality. In this beautifully written memoir, Chow examines how grief shapes us, what we owe our family, and how our perceptions of our parents change over the course of our lives. Pisces will appreciate the contemplations on loss, empathy, and family ties.