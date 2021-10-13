Find Guidance and Hope with These 5 Books About Divorce

As someone who has been through a divorce, I know how hard it can be. Getting a divorce can make you feel like a failure. It can make you feel like love isn’t real or is impossible for you. It can make you feel overwhelmed. It can make you feel any number of negative things about the world and about yourself. But it’s important to remember all of those feelings are temporary. There is life after divorce, and that life is going to be better than the one you had in a marriage that wasn’t working. But you don’t have to take my word for it. Check out these five guidebooks that will offer you guidance and hope in the face of divorce or separation.

The Unexpected Legacy of Divorce Leaving a marriage, no matter how much that marriage isn't working, is always a painful decision. And it's not a decision that's completely without consequences. In The Unexpected Legacy of Divorce, authors Judith S. Wallerstein, Julia M. Lewis, and Sandra Blakeslee explore the longterm effects of making the hard decision to separate from your spouse. While children of divorcees might fare well in childhood, this book provides evidence that suggests that divorce can affect children as they move into adulthood and start their own relationships. The first step to overcoming those hardships is acknowledging they exist, and so this book is essential reading for anyone who is going through a divorce or who has divorced parents. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Dear John, I Love Jane As we learn more and more about sexuality, particularly female sexuality, something is becoming abundantly clear. For many women, their sexual identity is fluid and can shift over time. Dear John, I Love Jane, edited by Candace Walsh, explores many examples of sexually fluid women, with a particular focus on what happens when a woman leaves a relationship with a man to be with a woman. Through essays written by women from varied backgrounds, this book tells the funny, heartbreaking, and honest true stories of women who left a man for a woman, and the consequences of that choice. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Don't Call That Man! Divorce and separation can be traumatizing. But psychotherapist Rhonda Findling is here to help you through that trauma in her book Don't Call That Man! Are you feeling heartbroken, obsessing over what was and wasn't said between your spouse before the dissolution of your marriage? This guidebook offers clear and easy-to-follow advice to help you get over those thoughts so you can get over your ex and move on with your life. Findling's book includes easy-to-follow exercises, charts that schedule time away from the telephone and much more. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Live, Laugh, Love Again Being a Christian and going through a divorce comes with its own unique set of obstacles and feelings of self-doubt. You might feel like you're being judged by your Christian community. You might feel like you've disrespected a promise you made not only to your spouse but to God. But the four authors of the self help book Live, Laugh, Love Again are here to offer you the support you'd expect from a group of your closest and most understanding best friends. But even better, these are four Christian women who have been through marriage and divorce and have good news for you about what life after divorce can look like. ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

A Year and Six Seconds Although it's a book about divorce, Isabel Gillies' A Year and Six Seconds is called "a love story," and when you read it, you'll see why. We enter Isabel's story when she moves herself and her toddlers in with her parents after her husband leaves her for another woman. And while this may seem like a sad way to begin a story, Isabel's journey to rebuild her life is inspiring and often extremely hilarious. Isabel's story is about learning to be a single mom, reconnecting with friends and family, dating again, and moving on. It's about finding new romance, but it's also about finding the love that exists all around her and within herself. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

