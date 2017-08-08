Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. Tim Clinton
Pat Springle was an executive with Rapha Treatment Centers and is co-author of the classic work, Codependency.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Break Through
undefined When does true love give in? When does true love push back? Break Through shows you how to love and how to set effective…
Live, Laugh, Love Again
At long last, a "Girlfriend's Guide" on divorce--written by four women who have experienced it all and have good news about getting through it.
Turn Your Life Around
Noted counselor and author Dr. Tim Clinton writes about overcoming the troublesome things of your past in order to face a brighter future.