Cookbooks to Help You Level Up Leftovers

If you’re like me, cooking can sometimes be intimidating because of new ingredients or unfamiliar and complicated recipes. But with these easy-to-follow recipes, most of the ingredients can already be found in your pantry. From shakshuka to carne asada quesadillas, you’ll be able to make good food without breaking your wallet or leaving your home. Leftovers get transformed into exciting meals with new flavors. You’ll even be able to make refreshing, nutritious lunches for your kids to bring to school. These books offer the perfect meals for you and your family and will make your weeknight dinners way more interesting beyond just having leftovers.

Here We Go Again Eating the same thing twice or even three times a week can become a snooze, but leftovers can be so much more with Here We Go Again. The recipes in this collection shine the well-deserved spotlight your leftovers deserve and are perfect for ingredients that would otherwise be bound to go in the trash. Whether it be those carrots that are getting soft or half a loaf of hardening bread, Tiffani's able to find some use for these ingredients that makes a meal with food that tastes good.

Cucina Povera Giulia Scarpaleggia shows us l'arte dell'arrangiarsi, or the "art of making do with what you've got". These wholesome recipes that are equal parts thrifty, nourishing, and delicious approach ingredients and techniques to reveal the soul of Italian food at its best. Cucina Povera, or peasant cooking, starts with the humblest components—beans and lentils, inexpensive cuts of meat, and leftovers. Resourcefulness transforms these ingredients into unforgettably delicious meals like pappa al pomodoro to Florentine Beef Stew.

Milk Street: Cook What You Have Instead of heading to your grocery store, start cooking what you have. Your pantry contains infinite possibilities with the help of Milk Street. A can of tomatoes can be the start of a rich shakshuka dish. Chickpeas are transformed into a quick hummus or curry. With 225 recipes that start with common ingredients that can be found in your pantry, you'll be able to learn how to cook in an improvisational, creative way.

Lunchbox With this creative guide, you'll get all the tools you need to make delicious and healthy lunches for your kids. With 100 easy-to-make recipes and information on how to personalize the menu to your child's favorite flavors, colors, or even letters, it's the perfect opportunity to learn more about food and help your kid build a positive relationship with food.

Familia Star TV chef Marcela Valladolid brings traditional Mexican cuisine right into your home. With dishes like Pastel Azteca and Hibiscus Wile Rice with Shallots, Familia is an ode to reclaiming traditions paired with a more relaxed tone, for the modern cook, and an ode to the beauty of Mexican cuisine. It focuses on deep, authentic flavors and celebrates the breadth of Mexican cooking.

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.