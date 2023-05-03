Go to Hachette Book Group home

Cookbooks to Help You Level Up Leftovers

by Emily Hoang

If you’re like me, cooking can sometimes be intimidating because of new ingredients or unfamiliar and complicated recipes. But with these easy-to-follow recipes, most of the ingredients can already be found in your pantry. From shakshuka to carne asada quesadillas, you’ll be able to make good food without breaking your wallet or leaving your home. Leftovers get transformed into exciting meals with new flavors. You’ll even be able to make refreshing, nutritious lunches for your kids to bring to school. These books offer the perfect meals for you and your family and will make your weeknight dinners way more interesting beyond just having leftovers.

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.