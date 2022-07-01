More than 100 nutritious lunches designed to please even the pickiest of eaters

60 easy-peasy recipes, from Dilly Good Chicken Salad to Banana Freezer Cookies

Specially themed lunchboxes to celebrate Halloween, a Wiggly Tooth, the First Day of School, Eating the Rainbow, and more

Weekly menus, meal prep guides, shopping lists, and cheat sheets

Packing your kid’s lunch doesn’t need to be a chore. This irresistibly colorful and creative guide gives you all the tools you need to make delicious and healthy lunches that your little one willwant to eat.teaches you how to make lunchtime an opportunity for your child to explore new foods, fuel up on nutrients, and build a positive relationship with food. Packed with information on how to personalize the menu for your child’s favorite flavors, colors, or even letters; tips for freezing, packing, transporting, and repurposing leftovers; and never-ending inspiration on assembling a lunch with nutritional and visual satisfaction; plus: