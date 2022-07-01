Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Lunchbox
So Easy, So Delicious, So Much Fun to Eat
Description
Build a better lunchbox with this little-to-no-cooking collection of 100 easy-to-make meals that are guaranteed to bring a little celebration to lunchtime, take the stress out of planning and packing, and fuel your child with nutritious and flavorful food.
Packing your kid’s lunch doesn’t need to be a chore. This irresistibly colorful and creative guide gives you all the tools you need to make delicious and healthy lunches that your little one will really want to eat. Lunchbox teaches you how to make lunchtime an opportunity for your child to explore new foods, fuel up on nutrients, and build a positive relationship with food. Packed with information on how to personalize the menu for your child’s favorite flavors, colors, or even letters; tips for freezing, packing, transporting, and repurposing leftovers; and never-ending inspiration on assembling a lunch with nutritional and visual satisfaction; plus:
- More than 100 nutritious lunches designed to please even the pickiest of eaters
- 60 easy-peasy recipes, from Dilly Good Chicken Salad to Banana Freezer Cookies
- Specially themed lunchboxes to celebrate Halloween, a Wiggly Tooth, the First Day of School, Eating the Rainbow, and more
- Weekly menus, meal prep guides, shopping lists, and cheat sheets
