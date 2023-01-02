Tiffani Thiessen’s on-screen charisma has been gaining her fans since she starred as Kelly Kapowski in the cult classic television series Saved By the Bell and Valerie Malone in Beverly Hills, 90210. Today, she is the dazzling host of MTV’s newest hit series Deliciousness, which celebrates the best and funniest moments from cooking on the internet, from home cooking disasters to barbecue fails. The show has been a massive hit – see Variety report on how it brought in a major ratings and viewership boost for the network, and was recently renewed for a huge 2nd season order of 30 episodes.

Her first cookbook, Pull Up a Chair, was published by Houghton Mifflin in October 2018, leading to a national press tour with dozens of stops, from appearances on the Today Show, Good Morning America, and Rachael Ray to book signings across the coast.