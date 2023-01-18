Giulia Scarpaleggia is a Tuscan-born and -bred home cook. She is a food writer, podcaster, and cooking school instructor who has written five cookbooks in Italian. Her blog, Juls’ Kitchen, was named by Saveur as 2019’s best food culture blog. Scarpaleggia lives in Tuscany with her parents; grandparents; husband/photographer, Tommaso; and daughter, Livia. Her favorite comfort food is pappa al pomodoro (Tuscan tomato soup)—the ultimate in cucina povera. Find her on Instagram at @julskitchen.