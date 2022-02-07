Milk Street: Cook What You Have

Each essential ingredient will be the base for recipes that call upon kitchen staples that most cooks have on hand. All of the recipes have fewer than ten ingredients; most have fewer than eight; many have only six. The result is a range of weeknight-simple meals that nevertheless bring creativity and inspiration in every recipe.

With most recipes taking less than an hour to prepare, you'll enjoy:

Thai Pork and Vegetable Stuffed Omelet

German Onion Pizza

Portuguese White Bean and Potato Soup

Ligurian Chickpeas in Zimino Sauce

Tahini-Roasted Butternut Squash with Herbs, Yogurt and Pumpkin Seeds

Georgian Khachapuri with Cheese and Herbs

Salmon with Peanut Salsa Macha

And more! When time is of the essence, these recipes will get you there without sacrificing flavor at any step.

In, the Milk Street team solves the problem of making dinner, starting with what you have on hand in the kitchen. Focusing on two dozen key kitchen ingredients such as couscous, tomato paste, canned beans, lentils, breadcrumbs or yogurt, the 225 featured recipes will demonstrate the endless possibilities that can be fashioned from just the ingredients you already have at home.