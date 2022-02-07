Milk Street: Cook What You Have

Make a meal out of almost anything with this new classic from the James Beard Award-winning team at Milk Street: a book of 225 delicious, simple meals starting with the most common ingredients cooks keep on hand in the kitchen.
In Cook What You Have, the Milk Street team solves the problem of making dinner, starting with what you have on hand in the kitchen. Focusing on two dozen key kitchen ingredients such as couscous, tomato paste, canned beans, lentils, breadcrumbs or yogurt, the 225 featured recipes will demonstrate the endless possibilities that can be fashioned from just the ingredients you already have at home.
Each essential ingredient will be the base for recipes that call upon kitchen staples that most cooks have on hand. All of the recipes have fewer than ten ingredients; most have fewer than eight; many have only six. The result is a range of weeknight-simple meals that nevertheless bring creativity and inspiration in every recipe.
With most recipes taking less than an hour to prepare, you'll enjoy:
- Thai Pork and Vegetable Stuffed Omelet
- German Onion Pizza
- Portuguese White Bean and Potato Soup
- Ligurian Chickpeas in Zimino Sauce
- Tahini-Roasted Butternut Squash with Herbs, Yogurt and Pumpkin Seeds
- Georgian Khachapuri with Cheese and Herbs
- Salmon with Peanut Salsa Macha
- And more!
