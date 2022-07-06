Books to Read After You Watch FX’s ‘The Bear’

.Photo courtesy of Hulu

FX dropped all eight episodes of The Bear in June and viewers can’t get enough. The Bear follows Carmine “Carmy” a wunderkind award-winning chef working at one of the world’s best fine dining restaurants. But when hen his brother dies and leaves him the family’s Chicago sandwich shop The Original Beef of Chicagoland, Carmy drops it all and returns to bring order to the joint. This show is smart, funny, gritty, full of heart and at times comes with an unbearable tension between Carmy and his staff that leaves the audience cringing. This has been hailed the closest depiction to the intensity of working in a professional kitchen and the show every foodie out there needs to see. With titles from the finest restaurants in the world to fermented recipes you need to smell to believe, we’ve got the ultimate list of books to read and recipes to make after you watch this smash hit.

Anthony Bourdain’s work ethic, tenacity and accolades among other qualities seems to have critics sure he was a large part of the puzzle in shaping the character of Carmy. Now thanks to Bourdain’s long time director and producer we’re taken behind the scenes to reveal the insanity of filming television in some of the most volatile places in the world and what it was like to work with a legend.

This razor-sharp debut by Kim Reed takes a look at one woman’s nearly two decades in the New York City restaurant scene, including her time working with American restaurateur and MasterChef icon Joe Bastianich, and what happens when your job consumes your life. This book will leave you wondering just how dramatized this show really is.

Chef, actor and television star Marcus Samuelsson gathers an unforgettable feast of food, culture, and history to highlight the diverse deliciousness of Black cooking today. Marcus shares his own journey alongside 150 recipes like Crab curry with yams and the perfect Steak frites with plantain chips in honor of dozens of top chefs, writers, and activists from all over the U.S (including The Bear’s Chicago) – with stories exploring their creativity and influence.

Noma 2. 0 Early on we learn Carmy has worked in the best kitchens in the world, including Copenhagen's mystifying three-Michelin star restaurant Noma. In Noma 2.0, founder Rene Redzepi digs deep into the restaurant's magic through the creation of nearly 200 dishes, each photographed in spectacular beauty and detail. This book shows foodies the importance of seasonality, using local ingredients and how transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary can change everything. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Happy Sandwich At the core of The Bear is the sandwich shop, the struggling greasy-spoon could learn a thing or two about what makes the ultimate comfort food pop from Jason Goldstein. The Happy Sandwich brings us gourmet sandwiches with a twist, from the Avocado Shrimp Everything Bagel to the Spinach Artichoke Dip Grilled Cheese, every recipe makes it easy for busy people to come home after a long day to a satisfying, flavorful sandwich every time. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Top Chef fan favorite and four time James Beard Best Chef of the South Semi-Finalist and Finalist Isaac Toups brings a badass modern Cajun cookbook featuring 100 full-flavor stories and recipes. From the backcountry to the bayou, Isaac shows us readers how to take Louisiana classics like gumbo, dirty rice and Louisiana Ditch Chicken and double down on the flavor and keep the mouths you’re feeding coming back for more (restaurants take notes!).

The Bear is set in real time, meaning it’s safe to assume The Original Beef of Chicagoland like many others restaurants endured the trials and tribulations of owning a business during a pandemic. Food reporter Corey Mintz provides a searing expose of the restaurant industry, and a path to a better, safer, happier meal. In the years before the pandemic, the restaurant business was booming. Americans spent more than half of their annual food budgets dining out. Then, along came COVID-19. The Next Supper reminds us that breaking bread is an essential human activity and charts a path to preserving the joy of eating out in a turbulent era.