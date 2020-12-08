Season after season Tom Vitale traveled with Anthony Bourdain on a near-nonstop run of 80 trips-roughly five trips a year-to almost every corner of the globe, constantly meeting strangers, often through the context of their food and culture, in the process making over 100 episodes of TV. In addition to the adventure of a lifetime, personal enrichment, and experiences he would never have thought possible, his work rewarded him with a PGA Award nomination, 5 Emmy wins and 4 nominations, a Gold World Medal for Best Non-Fiction Program, and he is credited on Parts Unknown‘s Peabody Award.