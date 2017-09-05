Isaac Toups has four times been named a James Beard Best Chef of the South Semi-Finalist or Finalist since opening Toups’ Meatery in 2012 with his wife, Amanda. He was named an Eater Young Gun of the South, Eater New Orleans‘ Chef of the Year, and a Top Chef fan favorite. Before opening Toups’ Meatery, he honed his skill for a decade as a fine-dining chef at restaurants such as Emeril’s Delmonico. His cooking has been featured by the Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, CNN, and Tasting Table, among many other outlets. He is a passionate advocate for the protection of America’s wetlands.





Jennifer V. Cole spent nearly a decade getting to know the intricacies of the South at Southern Living magazine, where she served as deputy editor and where her annual restaurant lists were considered the final word on where to eat in the region. Her writing appears widely in other publications, including Food & Wine, Garden & Gun, and Wildsam Field Guides.