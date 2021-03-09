Kim Reed began her tenure in the New York City restaurant scene at Babbo in 2001. A practicing social worker by day, she spent her evenings and weekends working in the Babbo hospitality department. In 2010, Reed took over the office of Joe Bastianich, international restaurateur, TV personality and co-founder of BBHG, and spent the next eight years traveling around the US and Europe while solving the unsolvable and predicting the unpredictable.





Reed is the founder of the website The Abettor, a lifestyle blog known for interviews with assistants to exceptional individuals from all sectors. A recovering workaholic, Reed spends her time writing and serving on the Board of Directors of the nonprofit Heights and Hills in Brooklyn where she once practiced social work.