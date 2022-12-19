Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Books That Will Keep on Giving in 2023

by Emily Hoang

This time of year is perfect for picking up some stellar reads that are new to you. These books explore a range of topics that will be great to use your holiday gift cards on. Some tap into the guilty pleasures we look for in shows and movies, from cheesy romantic comedies to suspenseful dramas. Others may inspire new interests and hobbies, like cooking and history, to explore going into the new year.

 

 

Love & Other Disasters

Love & Other Disasters

by Anita Kelly

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

 

Fresh from a divorce and on the verge of bankruptcy, Dahlia Woodson is ready to reinvent herself on the popular reality competition show Chef’s Special. Unfortunately, her first memorable move is falling flat on her face. London Parker has enough on their mind after announcing their pronouns on national t.v. Falling in love was never the plan for either of them, but as their relationship heats up outside of the kitchen, they have to figure out the right ingredients for a happily ever after. This is perfect for fans of Hallmark Christmas movies who love the possibilities of what love can bring with all the cheesy moments that will have you grinning the entire time.

 

Livid

Livid

by Patricia Cornwell

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

For fans of How to Get Away from Murder and other legal dramas with a slice of murder, Patricia Cornwell introduces us to Chief medical examiner Kay Scarpetta. She suddenly receives shocking news during a sensational murder trial where she is a star witness. The judge’s sister has been found dead. It appears to be a home invasion, but Kay wonders why nothing was stolen and why the garden is strewn with dead plants and insects. She soon recognizes the telltale signs of the unthinkable and fears that the worst is yet to come.

 

Belladonna

Belladonna

by Adalyn Grace

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

 

Nineteen-year-old Signa was orphaned as a baby and has been raised by a string of guardians, each more interested in her wealth and each meeting an untimely ending. Her remaining relatives live at Thorn Grove, a glittering and gloomy estate that somehow matches the eccentric Hawthornes. The patriarch mourns his late wife through wild parties. His son tries to retain control over the family’s waning reputation. His daughter suffers from a mysterious illness. His late wife’s spirit appears and claims she was poisoned, causing the family and Signa to go on a desperate search for her killer. Signa’s best chance seems to be teaming up with Death himself, a dangerous shadow who has always stayed close. As their connection gets stronger and more irresistible, the stakes only heighten as they hunt down the killer.

 

Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night

Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night

by Fabio Napoleoni

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

In this second book of the Dragonboy series, we continue following Dragonboy and his stuffed animal friends. They love exploring and what better place than their own backyard—at night. The friends may feel frightened by the things they can’t see or hear, but everything feels just a little more special knowing they can do anything when they’re together. In their journey, they see all the wonderful things the world has to offer.

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.