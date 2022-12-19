Books That Will Keep on Giving in 2023

This time of year is perfect for picking up some stellar reads that are new to you. These books explore a range of topics that will be great to use your holiday gift cards on. Some tap into the guilty pleasures we look for in shows and movies, from cheesy romantic comedies to suspenseful dramas. Others may inspire new interests and hobbies, like cooking and history, to explore going into the new year.

The Mountains Sing Celebrated Vietnamese poet Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai brings us her first novel in English that’s a multigenerational tale of the Trần family, set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War. Born in 1920, Trần Diệu Lan was forced to flee with her six children during the Land Reform as the Communist government rose in the North. Years later in Hà Nội, Hương, her granddaughter, comes of age as her parents and uncle head down the Hồ Chí Minh Trail to fight in a conflict that tore apart her beloved country and family. For fans of Pachinko, Homegoing, and In the Shadow of the Banyan, this lyrical epic explores the consequences of this conflict from the perspective of the Vietnamese people themselves. Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 16, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Fatty Fatty Boom Boom Known from the podcast Serial, her bestselling book Adnan’s Story, and her popular podcast Undisclosed, Rabia gives us an intimate memoir about food, body image, and growing up in a tight knit Pakistani immigrant family. She’s grown up with delicious Pakistani food and also an abundance of American processed foods. Her family becomes concerns of her weight and worries on whether she’d ever get married. In this memoir, she chronicles the various times she’s tried and failed to achieve what she thought was her ideal weight. Included in this are some of Rabia’s favorite recipes. Chaudry shows us how freeing it is to finally make peace with the body we have. Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 8, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Fresh from a divorce and on the verge of bankruptcy, Dahlia Woodson is ready to reinvent herself on the popular reality competition show Chef’s Special. Unfortunately, her first memorable move is falling flat on her face. London Parker has enough on their mind after announcing their pronouns on national t.v. Falling in love was never the plan for either of them, but as their relationship heats up outside of the kitchen, they have to figure out the right ingredients for a happily ever after. This is perfect for fans of Hallmark Christmas movies who love the possibilities of what love can bring with all the cheesy moments that will have you grinning the entire time.

For fans of How to Get Away from Murder and other legal dramas with a slice of murder, Patricia Cornwell introduces us to Chief medical examiner Kay Scarpetta. She suddenly receives shocking news during a sensational murder trial where she is a star witness. The judge’s sister has been found dead. It appears to be a home invasion, but Kay wonders why nothing was stolen and why the garden is strewn with dead plants and insects. She soon recognizes the telltale signs of the unthinkable and fears that the worst is yet to come.

Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen Part cooking manual, part manifest, this collection combines 75 mostly plant-based recipes layered with flavors alongside immersive storytelling from diverse voices and striking photographs that celebrate Black food and Black culture. This is the first book from the Bronx-based culinary collective and sits at the intersection of food, music, fashion, visual arts, and social activism. It’s a book that will inspire larger conversations about race, history, food, inequality, and how eating well can be the path toward personal freedom and self-empowerment. Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 25, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Nineteen-year-old Signa was orphaned as a baby and has been raised by a string of guardians, each more interested in her wealth and each meeting an untimely ending. Her remaining relatives live at Thorn Grove, a glittering and gloomy estate that somehow matches the eccentric Hawthornes. The patriarch mourns his late wife through wild parties. His son tries to retain control over the family’s waning reputation. His daughter suffers from a mysterious illness. His late wife’s spirit appears and claims she was poisoned, causing the family and Signa to go on a desperate search for her killer. Signa’s best chance seems to be teaming up with Death himself, a dangerous shadow who has always stayed close. As their connection gets stronger and more irresistible, the stakes only heighten as they hunt down the killer.

In this second book of the Dragonboy series, we continue following Dragonboy and his stuffed animal friends. They love exploring and what better place than their own backyard—at night. The friends may feel frightened by the things they can’t see or hear, but everything feels just a little more special knowing they can do anything when they’re together. In their journey, they see all the wonderful things the world has to offer.

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.