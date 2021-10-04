Adalyn Grace is the New York Times bestselling author of All the Stars and Teeth, which was named "2020's biggest YA fantasy" by Entertainment Weekly, and the sequel, All the Tides of Fate. Prior to becoming an author, Adalyn spent four years working in live theatre, acted as the managing editor of a nonprofit newspaper, and studied storytelling as an intern on Nickelodeon Animation's popular series The Legend of Korra. Local to San Diego, Adalyn spends her non-writing days watching too much anime, and playing video games with her bossy cat and two dorky dogs.