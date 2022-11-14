A New York Times Bestseller



A USA Today Bestseller



An IndieBound Bestseller



An Amazon Best Book of 2022



A Goodreads Choice Awards 2022 Nominee



A Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Selection



A Kids Indie Next List Pick



An Amazon Best Book of September



A Seventeen Magazine Open Book Pick of the Fall

“A deliciously deadly gothic romance. Full of poisonous deeds, spectacular secrets, and dark mysteries. Belladonna is a hauntingly atmospheric read, with an absolutely fantastic ending that will leave readers begging for more.”—Stephanie Garber, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Once Upon a Broken Heart

“Decadently atmospheric. This gothic romance is filled with desire, betrayal, and of course, Death.”—Kerri Maniscalco, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Kingdom of the Wicked series

“Darkly twisted and deliciously gothic, Belladonna is the kind of wicked fairy tale I've loved for most of my life. Grace's world is vivid and sexy. The romance and the relationships are pitch perfect, and I fully expect readers to fall headfirst into Signa's morally complex world, just as I did."—Renée Ahdieh, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Wrath & the Dawn and Flame in the Mist

“In Belladonna, Adalyn Grace has crafted a darkly romantic tale that will sweep readers away. This decadent world and forbidden love story are a perfect, addicting escape.”—Adrienne Young, New York Times bestselling author of Fable

“Belladonna effortlessly weaves mystery, magic, and romance together into a gothic-infused masterpiece sure to become YA’s new obsession. Every page drips with atmosphere and will leave readers wishing that they, too, could roam the halls of haunted Thorn Grove. Utterly original and completely addictive, Belladonna is a fantasy to die for.”—Rachel Griffin, New York Times bestselling author of The Nature of Witches

“Adalyn Grace spins a gothic tale immersing the reader in a world of secrets, curses, mystery, romance, and Death! She takes us on a journey with Signa that has you sighing from rich details, gasping from exciting twists and turns, and swooning from romance. This book is a true pleasure to read from beginning to end…and it all begins ‘with the cry of a baby."—Jennifer L. Armentrout, New York Times bestselling author of From Blood & Ash

“Delicious and haunting, Belladonna is the type of story that sinks its teeth into your soul. With addictive, atmospheric prose and an absolutely spellbinding mix of mystery and romance, this is YA fantasy at its finest. It’s dark, it’s sexy. I cannot recommend it highly enough.”—Jessica Olson, author of A Forgery of Roses

“A darkly gothic tale that is equal parts sensuous and sinister, Belladonna breathes new life into YA paranormal romance. Readers are sure to want more of Signa’s tantalizing dance with Death.”—Astrid Scholte, author of Four Dead Queens

“With exquisite pacing, luscious details, and impeccable prose, Grace’s latest is a standout.”—Buzzfeed

"The Gothic novel of your 'Bridgerton' and 'Jane Eyre' dreams.”—Teen Vogue

"Signa’s burgeoning attraction to both Death and Sylas lends heady romance to the ethereal read."—Publishers Weekly

"Belladonna is the gripping story full of wealth, desire, and betrayal that will sweep readers up in its haunting tale from the very beginning!"—B&N Reads

“This highly imaginative and excitingly original premise is supported by lush evocative writing, magical world-building and a gripping, well-crafted storyline. Meshing multiple genres with ease, Belladonna will enchant readers who enjoy romantic fantasy, gothic vibes and murder mysteries. An addictive and atmospheric dark upper YA novel, this is fair warning to you all not to start reading late at night unless you want to be up past dawn turning the last page!”—The Nerd Daily

“With Adalyn Grace’s trademark atmospheric writing, the irresistible romance we came to love in her previous book and a glimmer of Hades mythology, this might be one of the most anticipated releases of the summer.”—The Young Folks

“In the 19th century, a young woman who can’t seem to die falls in love with her lifelong protector—death himself—as they work together to solve a murder. I don’t see how you could need anything more than the previous sentence to want to read this book.”—Literary Hub

"Alluring.... suspenseful.... Put into the hands of readers looking for a dark fantasy with a hint of mysterious intrigue."—School Library Journal

"An immersive, romantic atmosphere with dangerous secrets about inherited wealth, death, love, and danger embedded in every page."—Booklist

“Full of ghosts, poisons & house parties, Belladonna is a gothic, romantic mystery with Death as a major player. It's everything I needed it to be—now if only I didn't have to wait forever for the next book.”—Powell’s Books (Portland, OR)

“I loved everything about this book! Wonderful characters, a new take on the concept of Death as a sentient being, great writing, and a slow-burn romance. I think this would make a perfect autumn read!”—Arts & Letters Bookstore (Granbury, TX)