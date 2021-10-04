Belladonna

A girl confronts Death—and her own deathly powers—in this Gothic-infused, romantic young adult fantasy.
Nineteen-year-old Signa Farrow, orphaned as a baby, has been raised by a string of guardians, each more interested in her wealth than her well-being—and each has met an untimely end. Her last remaining relatives are the Hawthornes, an eccentric family living at the glittering and gloomy estate of Thorn Grove. Thorn Grove’s patriarch, Elijah, mourns his late wife, Lillian, through wild parties and drink, while eldest son Percy grapples for control of the family’s waning reputation and daughter Blythe suffers from the same mysterious illness that killed her mother. And when Lillian’s spirit confronts Signa and claims she was poisoned, Signa realizes that Blythe could be next to die.
Signa’s best chance of uncovering the culprit and solving Lillian’s murder is an alliance with Death himself—the very man she hates most. And Death, that fascinating, dangerous shadow who has never been far from her side, shows her that their connection may be more powerful than she ever dared imagine.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for All the Stars and Teeth:
Entertainment Weekly's 50 Most Anticipated Books of 2020
A Book of the Month Selection
Amazon Best Young Adult Books 2020
"2020's biggest YA fantasy."—Entertainment Weekly
"Your latest must read."—Marie Claire
"Debut author Grace wields her own magic with a skillful balancing act between high-stakes adventure (here there be monsters, mermaids, and high-seas shenanigans), bloody fantasy, and character development in a story with a lovable found family at its core.... An accomplished, exciting debut."—Kirkus
"Fierce and unrelenting.... Do yourself a favor and get lost in this beautiful book!"—Tomi Adeyemi, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Children of Blood and Bone
Praise for All the Tides of Fate:
"Powerful.... A touching end to a tale about cursed bloodlines, politics, and love."—Kirkus
Praise for All the Tides of Fate:
"Powerful.... A touching end to a tale about cursed bloodlines, politics, and love."—Kirkus