Books and Guides to Jumpstart Your January
Ready to kick off a new year? These books will help the whole family with goals to make sure everyone gets a jumpstart on setting the tone for the whole year. Confidence leads to success!
For the Kids
Sometimes I feel silly.
Sometimes I feel like eating pizza for breakfast.
Sometimes I feel brave.
Sometimes I feel like trying something new…
The Feelings Book vibrantly illustrates the wide range of moods we all experience. Kids and adults will appreciate Todd Parr's quirky intelligence as he pays special attention to the ever-changing, sometimes nonsensical emotions that we all feel. Targeted to young children first beginning to read, this book will inspire kids to discuss their multitude of feelings in a kid-friendly, accessible format, told through Parr's trademark bold, bright colors and silly scenes.
Bilingual edition, The Feelings Book / El libro de los sentimientos, also available for purchase.
I Believe in You
Sabrina Moyle; Eunice Moyle (Illustrator)
Some days little dragon feels bold, and some days shy. Some days he dreams of spreading his wings to fly!
Unicorn is always there by his side for all little dragons and the big unicorns who love and support them.
Every child sometimes needs a little extra encouragement, a reminder that they are capable, resilient, and loved no matter what. Maybe it’s on the first day of school, or before a music recital or trying out for a team, or maybe it’s before going to the birthday party of a brand new friend. I Believe in You is the book for just that moment–an irresistibly sweet tale about a little dragon learning to spread his wings and a unicorn who offers unconditional support and motivation along the way.
Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal
by Admiral William H. McRaven
Illustrated by Howard McWilliam
A seal becomes a Navy SEAL in this children's adaptation of the #1 New York Times bestselling Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World by Admiral William H. McRaven.
As Skipper the seal embarks on Navy SEAL training, he and his hardworking friends learn much more than how to pass a swimming test or how to dive off a ship. To be a great SEAL, you also have to take risks, deal with failure, and persevere through tough times—just as you do in life. (And always remember to make your bed!)
In this entertaining children's adaptation of his #1 New York Times bestseller, Admiral William H. McRaven shares life lessons from Navy SEAL training and encourages young readers to become their best selves.
Well hold on to your noggins, because you're about to find out!
Join the creators of the award-winning science podcast Brains On! as they explore the uber-awesome and sometimes gross world of biology—aka the study of living things. Inside these pages, you'll meet animals with superpowers, plants that eat meat, brains that trick you, and tiny microbes that live, well . . . all over you!
Packed with mind-boggling facts and laugh-out-loud jokes, this book promises a brain-bending, jaw-dropping, belly-laughing good time as readers watch the world around them come ALIVE.
Strong Is the New Pretty: a Guided Journal for Girls
Kate T. Parker
Draw a picture of yourself as a superhero–what is your superpower?
Invent a new language, and write down some translations here.
What makes you unique? List three things about you that make you different.
How to Send a Hug
by Hayley Rocco
Illustrated by John Rocco
Learn how to send a hug to someone you love today! This heartfelt story shows readers the incredible impact writing and receiving handwritten letters can have on yourself and others.
How will you know your hug arrived safely?
Because when you send a hug,
You just might get one in return
Artie loves giving hugs. But she can't give a hug to her Grandma who lives so far away. Instead, she shows us how to send hugs using the magic of handwritten letters in this timeless story about connecting to loved ones when you can't always do so in person.
Both timely and timeless, How to Send a Hug is about reaching out across the miles when you can’t do so yourself in person and turning words into love.
For the parents
How to Stop Losing Your Sh*t with Your Kids
Carla Naumburg
Stop the yelling, lose the guilt, and become a calmer, happier parent.
Drawing on evidence-based practices, here is an insight-packed and tip-filled plan for how to stop the parental meltdowns. Its compassionate, pragmatic approach will help readers feel less ashamed and more empowered to get their, ahem, act together instead of losing it.
“Using a powerful combination of humor and reality checks, Naumburg helps parents unpack their unique stressors (we all have them) and find ways to stay calm even the most frustrating of family moments.” –Katie Hurley, LCSW, author of No More Mean Girls and The Happy Kid Handbook
“By the end not only are you laughing out loud, but you’ve gained a sense of self-compassion and a concrete action plan.”–Rebecca Schrag Hershberg, PhD, author of The Tantrum Survival Guide
Raising Baby by the Stars
Maressa Brown
A comprehensive and approachable guide to raising infants and toddlers with help from the stars, from astrology expert and columnist Maressa Brown.
Beginning with your baby’s sun sign, then diving into their whole birth chart, here’s how to use astrology to decode your little one’s personality, character traits, communication style, likes and dislikes, inspiration for happiness, and triggers for fussiness, even the best-suited books, toys, and activities.
Divided into three parts–The Twelve Signs; A Guide to Your Little One’s Mind, Spirit, and Well-Being; and Parent and Child Relationships: Bonding with Your Growing Star–this book covers specifics on parenting based on your own astrological identity (an Aries parent and an Aries child will connect through competitive activities but may clash as a result of their being equally hotheaded). Best ways to foster your little one’s self-expression (art supplies are a must-have for Libras). How to boost your baby’s physical and mental well-being (a back rub before bed will be especially soothing for a tense Leo). In other words, it’s a parenting book tailored to your unique child, all based on the timeless wisdom of the zodiac.
Lunchbox
Marnie Hanel; Jen Stevenson
