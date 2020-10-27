Best Fantasy & Sci-Fi Books by Award-Winning Female Authors

Fantasy and sci-fi are booming right now with diverse stories written by people of diverse backgrounds. Although the genres are historically very white and very male, people of other backgrounds have taken the hallowed halls of SFF by storm with books that defy readers’ expectations of what the genres can be.

It’s no wonder that many women who have penned great fantasy and sci-fi novels also received recognition for them, with many female Nebula Award winners and nominees, Hugo Award winners and nominees, and recipients of many other awards appearing on the SFF shelves.

If you’re looking for your next great read—whether fantasy or sci-fi books by female authors—we’ve got you covered. Here are just a few of the great voices out there, waiting to whisk you away.

Jade City Jade City combines so many elements, from magic to gangster violence to political intrigue, in such a seamless way that it creates one of the most unique reads of recent memory. Jade, an element highly sought after for its ability to enhance the magic of Green Bone warriors, can be found in abundance on the island of Kekon. The Kauls, one family of warriors, has begun using their family's clout to amass political power on Kekon, taking tight control of the jade market. This is the spark that begins a story that finds Kekon at the center of a conflict over who has the right to control such extraordinary power. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Binti Although Binti is a slim book—just under 100 pages overall—it packs a lot of natural-feeling world and character development into its slight length. The trilogy follows the title character, Binti, as she navigates life as one of the first of her people to be offered a place at a prestigious university. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Thief's Magic Thief's Magic takes place in a world at the intersection of magic and industry. When an archaeology student discovers a sentient book that used to be a young girl who worked with a renowned sorcerer, and another young woman is being primed to use magic to steal from a powerful ruling class, a plot is slowly uncovered that causes the young people to question everything they've been taught to value and trust. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Fledgling Octavia E. Butler is, without exaggeration, one of the best sci-fi and fantasy writers of the past century. Having been both a Hugo and Nebula Award winner, it's easy to quantify that claim. Fledgling is among Butler's less-talked-about books, but it packs just as much of a punch as any of her more famous series or standalones. Plus, it features biting social commentary and vampires. What more could you ask for? Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

D.R. Baker is a writer and musician based in New York City. Their work has appeared at Book Riot, Submittable, HowlRound, and others.