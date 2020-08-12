7 Great Investigative Journalism Books to Read This Fall

If you’re looking for some great books to read this fall and you want something immersive and fascinating, then try a book of investigative journalism! The best journalism books are deep dives into a specific subject and are engaging, well-written, and as informative as they are captivating. Luckily for you, we’ve got seven great investigation journalism books to recommend, covering a range of subjects from massive criminal cover-ups, murder, the opioid crisis, politics, and social justice. Here we go!

Kill the Messenger For a book about just how important—and high stakes—investigative journalism can be, pick up this account of Gary Webb, a journalist who first broke the story that the CIA had deep connections to illegal drug rings. Immediately, Webb faced immense backlash on all sides, and even his editors didn't have his back. His professional life tanked, and he died by suicide a few years later. This book looks at that controversy, the tragic events that followed, and the evidence to support that Webb's initial reporting was the truth. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Media Tie-In Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

The Dark Side of Camelot Although John F. Kennedy has long been hailed as a great president whose life was cut short, Seymour Hersh takes a deep look at some of the darker aspects of the Kennedy family in this investigative journalism book. Hersh examines how JFK came of age with a permissive father who expected him to rise to greatness, but didn't hold him accountable for his actions. He reveals that as president, Kennedy's reckless behaviors continued, and they threatened his work, even if the rest of the nation couldn't see it. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Which investigative journalism book will you pick up next?

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Find her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.