Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ravi Somaiya
Ravi Somaiya began his career in journalism at the Guardian in 2003. He moved to New York in 2006, where he wrote for the Guardian as well as New York Magazine, Rolling Stone, and the New York Times. Ravi has covered Islamic extremist terrorism, politics, phone hacking, Anonymous and Wikileaks, among other long-running stories. He now writes for VICE News.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Golden Thread
A true story of spies and intrigue surrounding one of the most enduring unsolved mysteries of the 20th century, investigative reporter Ravi Somaiya uncovers the…