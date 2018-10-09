Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ravi Somaiya

Ravi Somaiya began his career in journalism at the Guardian in 2003. He moved to New York in 2006, where he wrote for the Guardian as well as New York Magazine, Rolling Stone, and the New York Times. Ravi has covered Islamic extremist terrorism, politics, phone hacking, Anonymous and Wikileaks, among other long-running stories. He now writes for VICE News.
