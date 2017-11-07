Chris Hamby

Chris Hamby is an investigative reporter at The New York Times. While working at the Center For Public Integrity, Hamby won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting for his series of stories on coal miners. He was also a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for his work on multinational corporations and their violations of domestic regulations and environmental law. He lives in Washington, D.C.