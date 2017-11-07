Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Chris Hamby
Chris Hamby is an investigative reporter at The New York Times. While working at the Center For Public Integrity, Hamby won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting for his series of stories on coal miners. He was also a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for his work on multinational corporations and their violations of domestic regulations and environmental law. He lives in Washington, D.C.Read More
By the Author
Soul Full of Coal Dust
In a devastating and urgent work of investigative journalism, Pulitzer Prize-winner, Chris Hamby, uncovers the tragic resurgence of black lung disease in Appalachia, its Big…