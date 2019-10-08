Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Catch and Kill
Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators
In a dramatic account of violence and espionage, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow exposes serial abusers and a cabal of powerful interests hell-bent on covering up the truth, at any cost.Read More
In 2017, a routine network television investigation led Ronan Farrow to a story only whispered about: one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers was a predator, protected by fear, wealth, and a conspiracy of silence. As Farrow drew closer to the truth, shadowy operatives, from high-priced lawyers to elite war-hardened spies, mounted a secret campaign of intimidation, threatening his career, following his every move, and weaponizing an account of abuse in his own family.
All the while, Farrow and his producer faced a degree of resistance they could not explain — until now. And a trail of clues revealed corruption and cover-ups from Hollywood to Washington and beyond.
This is the untold story of the exotic tactics of surveillance and intimidation deployed by wealthy and connected men to threaten journalists, evade accountability, and silence victims of abuse. And it’s the story of the women who risked everything to expose the truth and spark a global movement.
Both a spy thriller and a meticulous work of investigative journalism, Catch and Kill breaks devastating new stories about the rampant abuse of power and sheds far-reaching light on investigations that shook our culture.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
One of the New York Times's 18 New Books to Watch for this October
An L.A. Times Book Club Pick
One of Entertainment Weekly's Biggest Books of Fall 2019
One of Time's Most Anticipated Books of Fall 2019
One of Boston Globe's Great Books of the Fall
One of Bustle's 10 New #MeToo Movement Books to Read in Fall 2019
One of Book Riot's 50 Best Books to Read This Fall
One of Inside Hook's 9 New Books You Should be Reading this October
One of Refinery29's Books That Capture the #MeToo Era
One of Bustle's 30 New Books to Get Excited About in October 2019
A Fast Company Book to Check Out in October