National Puppy Day
From real life four legged heroes to baseball-playing fictional pups, celebrate every kind of dog with this collection of stories filled with furry friends.
THE TITANIC
by Katrina Charman
When loyal dog Mutt discovers that his owner and best friend Alice is set to board the RMS Titanic without him, he is determined to follow her across the ocean. With the help of King Leon the rat, Mutt sneaks aboard, but it isn't long before the Captain's cat, Clara, discovers the stowaway. Reluctantly, Clara agrees to help Mutt find Alice, on the condition that he help her look after a trio of abandoned kittens she found in a lifeboat. But when the unthinkable happens and the so-called unsinkable ship hits an iceberg, Mutt and his new friends have to race against the clock to reunite with their humans--and to survive.
Survival Tails: The Titanic is the first in a series of heart-stopping, action-packed, animal-starring adventure stories that will captivate and educate young readers.
No Better Friend: Young Readers Edition
by Robert Weintraub
Discover an extraordinary tale of friendship and survival between a man and a dog in World War II in this young readers' adaptation of the New York Times bestseller No Better Friend
No Better Friend tells the incredible true story of Frank Williams, a radarman in Britain's Royal Air Force, and Judy, a purebred pointer, who met as prisoners of war during World War II. Judy, who became the war's only official canine POW, was a fiercely loyal dog who sensed danger--warning her fellow prisoners of imminent attacks and protecting them from brutal beatings. Frank and Judy's friendship, an unbreakable bond forged in the worst circumstances, is one of the great recently unearthed stories of World War II.
As they discover Frank and Judy's story in this specially adapted text, young readers will also learn about key World War II moments through informative and engaging sidebars, maps, photographs, and a timeline.
Superpower Dogs: Halo
by Cosmic
Dutch Shepherd puppy Halo has spent almost her whole life preparing for one job: finding people who are trapped in disaster zones. Her bond with her human partner, Fire Captain Cat, is unshakeable, and together, they can overcome any obstacle. But training to be an Urban Search and Rescue dog is tough, and it's going to take all of Cat's dedication and Halo's courage to succeed.
Enhanced with breathtaking photographs and amazing canine facts, this true story of a hero's journey from adorable puppy to skilled Urban Search and Rescue dog is proof that real life superheroes walk--and bark--among us.
The Missing Magic
by Kallie George
Illustrated by Alexandra Boiger
Cover design or artwork by Alexandra Boiger
A new volunteer has joined the Magical Animal Adoption Agency, and Clover's not too happy about it! Oliver Von Hoof is supposed to be an expert on magical animals, but he's barely older than Clover. How can he be an expert on anything? And it doesn't help that Mr. Jams keeps turning to Oliver instead of Clover for help with the animals.
When Mr. Jams is called away from the Agency on a secret mission, Clover and Oliver are put in charge of the Agency once again. But when Picnic the invisible puppy starts turning visible, and the Agency's green cat, Dipity, begins to look white, Clover and Oliver realize that all of the amazing creatures are becoming ordinary. Even Oliver's trusty magical wands aren't enough to cure them! Will Oliver and Clover learn to work together in time to restore the animals' magical powers?
Alexandra Boiger's delightful illustrations shine in the third book of Kallie George's The Magical Animal Adoption Agency series where an open heart can best the nastiest of spells.
Praise for Clover's Luck
"[This] gentle tale of magic and self-reliance will entertain confident new independent readers. Clover's sweet story is a good next step for lovers of the Magic Tree House." -- Kirkus Reviews
"Readers will be envious of the world of magic that Clover becomes ensconced in and eager to read future installments." -- Publishers Weekly
"The first novel in George's new series is a charming story, delicately written, with a winning heroine. Clover's first adventure with the magical animals at the agency comes to a conclusion that will satisfy young readers." -- Booklist Online
"Clover is a winning hero worth following." -- Library Media Connection
The Dog That Pitched a No-Hitter
by Matt Christopher
Illustrated by Steve Bjorkman
Treat!
by Christian Vieler
This adorable and hilarious collection of dog photographs captures our furry best friends anticipating, catching -- some more successfully than others -- and enjoying a scrumptious tidbit.
Photographer Christian Vieler caught dozens of eager dogs at one of their favorite moments -- treat time.
From a tenacious terrier to a goofy golden retriever, these often hilarious and surprisingly beautiful photographs capture each dog's unique personality in a way any dog owner will recognize and that all dog lovers will enjoy!
Superstar Dogs
by Julie Tottman
A fun, illustrated how-to guide to help kids teach their dogs tricks, written by the expert animal trainer who has worked on the Harry Potter movies, Game of Thrones, and more!
Superstar Dogs is a how-to guide for kids to teach their dogs a wide range of easy and fun tricks, catering to all shapes, sizes, and personalities. Julie Tottman is the animal trainer behind a whole host of major Hollywood blockbusters--from the Harry Potter franchise to Lassie, The Dark Knight, 102 Dalmatians and, most recently, Game of Thrones. Each trick is broken down into easy step-by-step instructions, with helpful tips and advice accompanied by fun black and white illustrations. There is space to record your dog's progress, and Tottman even shares some of her Hollywood memories along the way.
