Superstar Dogs
Easy Tricks for Amazing Dogs
Superstar Dogs is a how-to guide for kids to teach their dogs a wide range of easy and fun tricks, catering to all shapes, sizes, and personalities. Julie Tottman is the animal trainer behind a whole host of major Hollywood blockbusters–from the Harry Potter franchise to Lassie, The Dark Knight, 102 Dalmatians and, most recently, Game of Thrones. Each trick is broken down into easy step-by-step instructions, with helpful tips and advice accompanied by fun black and white illustrations. There is space to record your dog’s progress, and Tottman even shares some of her Hollywood memories along the way.
Cats Are Superstars Too!
Superstar Cats
A fun, illustrated how-to guide to help kids teach their cats tricks, written by the expert animal trainer who has worked on the Harry Potter…
Keep Track of Every Memorable Moment
My Dog Book
Bark up the right tree with a dog baby book and journal for your favorite canine companion! You've just brought home the most adorable puppy…
Cheers To Our Beloved Best Friend Snoopy!
Peanuts: Snoopy Loves to Doodle
What is Snoopy drawing on his easel? Where is Charlie Brown going to kick the football? And what is Lucy's advice booth going to look…
Snoopy & Woodstock: Best Friends
Sixty years after the debut of the Peanuts® comic strip, this kit commemorates the enduring friendship of Snoopy and Woodstock. They share a love of…
Peanuts Finger Puppet Theater
This adorable kit offers a unique item for fans—an interactive finger puppet theater “starring” Peanuts favorites Charlie Brown and Snoopy. Kit includes two finger puppets,…
Peanuts: It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown Coloring Kit
Join the Peanuts gang as they get ready for the Easter holiday by decorating eggs, shopping for springtime treats, and egg hunting. And if you…