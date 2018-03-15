Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Julie Tottman
Julie Tottman began her working career as a doggy hairdresser in a poodle parlor before landing a dream job as an animal trainer for film and television. Over the last twenty years she has worked on an incredible range of well known movies and TV shows, including the Harry Potter franchise, Lassie, The Dark Knight, 102 Dalmations, and, most recently, Game of Thrones, working with animals of all shapes and sizes. She lives in Hertfordshire, England.Read More
By the Author
Superstar Dogs
A fun, illustrated how-to guide to help kids teach their dogs tricks, written by the expert animal trainer who has worked on the Harry Potter…
Superstar Cats
A fun, illustrated how-to guide to help kids teach their cats tricks, written by the expert animal trainer who has worked on the Harry Potter…