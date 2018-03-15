Julie Tottman

Julie Tottman began her working career as a doggy hairdresser in a poodle parlor before landing a dream job as an animal trainer for film and television. Over the last twenty years she has worked on an incredible range of well known movies and TV shows, including the Harry Potter franchise, Lassie, The Dark Knight, 102 Dalmations, and, most recently, Game of Thrones, working with animals of all shapes and sizes. She lives in Hertfordshire, England.