Superpower Dogs: Henry

Join Henry, one of the stars of the IMAX film Superpower Dogs, as he emBARKS on a journey to become an avalanche rescue dog in this gripping true story, perfect for fans of Max!



In Whistler, British Columbia, dogs can be found riding chairlifts, perched on skiers’ shoulders, and even descending from helicopters–all in the race against time to save people caught in the path of an avalanche. Meet Henry, a lovable border collie, and the team of dogs and human partners he works with in the beautiful and sometimes dangerous mountains.



Through the action-packed narrative, informative and engaging interstitials, and eight pages of stunning full-color photographs, young readers will experience real-life rescues and gain a new appreciation for the bond between dogs and humans.



