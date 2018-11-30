Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

READ THE SUPERPOWER DOGS BOOKS!

Meet the Superpower Dogs!

Read all about the real-life superheroes who walk—and bark—among us. Created in conjunction with the upcoming IMAX film Superpower Dogs, these heroic animals are given the spotlight they deserve in an exciting new series! In the Superpower Dogs full-color photo book, readers of all ages can get to know working dogs from around the world through fun images, trivia, behind-the-scenes photographs from shooting of the IMAX film, and more. In Superpower Dogs: Halo: Disaster Response Dog and Superpower Dogs: Henry: Avalanche Rescue Dog, middle-grade readers are taken on action- and fact-packed nonfiction adventures with two of the stars from the movie. For animal lovers of all ages, the Superpower Dogs books are to be treasured and shared!

 

 