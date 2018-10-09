Superpower Dogs
Meet the real-life superheroes who walk–and bark–among us in this stunning photographic picture book featuring the stars of the IMAX film Superpower Dogs!

Every single day, dogs around the world use their amazing abilities to help save lives. In over fifty dynamic photos and a fun, fact-filled text, meet some of the incredible canines who save lives, fight crime, and help people heal.

Superpower Dogs is a fun and inspiring read for animal lovers of all ages, celebrating the remarkable work of heroic dogs.


Praise for Superpower Dogs:

"Not just for dog lovers, this intro to hero canines is a breed unto itself."

Kirkus Reviews
