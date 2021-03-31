National Autism Awareness Month

An essential guide to the highly recommended Floortime approach for treating children with any of the autism spectrum disorders (ASD).







From the renowned child psychiatrist who developed the groundbreaking Floortime approach for children with autism spectrum disorder, Engaging Autism is a clear, compassionate road-map for parents. Unlike approaches that focus on changing specific behavior, Dr. Greenspan's program promotes the building blocks of healthy emotional and behavioral development, showing that children with ASD do not have a fixed, limited potential, and may often join their peers to lead full, healthy lives. With practical advice for every scenario you may face with your autistic child at any age -- including sensory craving, overactivity, avoidant behavior, eating, toilet training, developing social skills and more -- Engaging Autism offers hope for families and redefines how we see children with ASD.

