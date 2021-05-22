The Power of Neurodiversity
The Power of Neurodiversity

Unleashing the Advantages of Your Differently Wired Brain (published in hardcover as Neurodiversity)

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549193552

ON SALE: August 10th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Neuropsychology

ADHD. dyslexia. autism. the number of illness categories listed by the American Psychiatric Association has tripled in the last fifty years. With so many people affected, it is time to revisit our perceptions on this “culture of disabilities.” Bestselling author, psychologist, and educator Thomas Armstrong illuminates a new understanding of neuropsychological disorders. He argues that if they are a part of the natural diversity of the human brain, they cannot simply be defined as illnesses. Armstrong explores the evolutionary advantages, special skills, and other positive dimensions of these conditions.

A manifesto as well as a keenly intelligent look at “disability,” The Power of Neurodiversity is a must for parents, teachers, and anyone who is “differently brained.”

New York Journal of Books, 10/11/11
“Parents of children who have been diagnosed as belonging to one of these groups and adults who have been living with any of these labels will find positive affirmation and encouraging advice on how to see their brain’s wiring as an asset rather than a liability.”

