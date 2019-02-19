This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 4, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

This festive addition to the My First series provides the perfect introduction to the Thanksgiving holiday. Packed with colorful photography and easy-to-read labels, My First Thanksgiving familiarizes little ones with Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, pumpkin pie, and leaves. Compact and sturdy, this little primer can be thrown in a diaper bag, taken in the car, or propped on the kitchen table for a spontaneous learning moment as families and friends celebrate Thanksgiving.