My First Thanksgiving
by WorthyKids

Board book
Sep 4, 2018

20 Pages

Worthy Kids

9780824916787

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Thanksgiving

This festive addition to the My First series provides the perfect introduction to the Thanksgiving holiday. Packed with colorful photography and easy-to-read labels, My First Thanksgiving familiarizes little ones with Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, pumpkin pie, and leaves. Compact and sturdy, this little primer can be thrown in a diaper bag, taken in the car, or propped on the kitchen table for a spontaneous learning moment as families and friends celebrate Thanksgiving.

