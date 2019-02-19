Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The popular Thanksgiving board book available in a new size. Here is the story of Thanksgiving told in only about 200 words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand. From the Pilgrims’ voyage to the first feast with the Native Americans, the Thanksgiving story is presented in its most traditional form. The bright illustrations and explanations will help children understand how the historical events relate to today’s Thanksgiving traditions. This book is a wonderful introduction to the significance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Ages 2-5.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Thanksgiving

On Sale: September 1st 2011

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824918835

Board book
