The popular Thanksgiving board book available in a new size. Here is the story of Thanksgiving told in only about 200 words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand. From the Pilgrims’ voyage to the first feast with the Native Americans, the Thanksgiving story is presented in its most traditional form. The bright illustrations and explanations will help children understand how the historical events relate to today’s Thanksgiving traditions. This book is a wonderful introduction to the significance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Ages 2-5.