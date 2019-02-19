This festive addition to the My First series provides the perfect introduction to the Thanksgiving holiday. Packed with colorful photography and easy-to-read labels, My First Thanksgiving familiarizes little ones with Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, pumpkin pie, and leaves. Compact and sturdy, this little primer can be thrown in a diaper bag, taken in the car, or propped on the kitchen table for a spontaneous learning moment as families and friends celebrate Thanksgiving.