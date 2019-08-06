Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Land Is Your Land
An illustrated version of the classic Woody Guthrie folk song, perfect for family singalongs! Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” is one of the best-loved folk songs in America, inspiring activism and patriotism for all. This classic ballad is now brought to life in a richly illustrated edition for the whole family to share. Kathy Jakobsen’s dazzlingly detailed paintings invite readers on a journey across the country, creating an unforgettable portrait of our diverse land and the people who live it. Includes the complete lyrics and musical notation, a biographical scrapbook, and fascinating behind-the-scenes stories.
Edition: New edition
