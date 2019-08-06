An illustrated version of the classic Woody Guthrie folk song, perfect for family singalongs! Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” is one of the best-loved folk songs in America, inspiring activism and patriotism for all. This classic ballad is now brought to life in a richly illustrated edition for the whole family to share. Kathy Jakobsen’s dazzlingly detailed paintings invite readers on a journey across the country, creating an unforgettable portrait of our diverse land and the people who live it. Includes the complete lyrics and musical notation, a biographical scrapbook, and fascinating behind-the-scenes stories.