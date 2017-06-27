Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jobshift

How To Prosper In A Workplace Without Jobs

by

“Provides strategies for dealing with the shift away from ‘good, steady jobs’ to an era of temporary, free-lance, and consulting positions.”–Detroit News

The source of Fortune‘s widely discussed cover story “The End of the Job,” JobShift breaks open our traditional work world. For all employees, executives, and entrepreneurs it reveals the new employment realities and uncovers new opportunities. Read JobShift to understand how to generate secure work for yourself next year-and how we’ll think about work for the next forty years.
Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Careers

On Sale: October 16th 1995

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9780201489330

Trade Paperback
