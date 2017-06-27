“Provides strategies for dealing with the shift away from ‘good, steady jobs’ to an era of temporary, free-lance, and consulting positions.”–Detroit News







The source of Fortune‘s widely discussed cover story “The End of the Job,” JobShift breaks open our traditional work world. For all employees, executives, and entrepreneurs it reveals the new employment realities and uncovers new opportunities. Read JobShift to understand how to generate secure work for yourself next year-and how we’ll think about work for the next forty years.