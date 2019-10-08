The New York Times bestseller is back! The career workbook Roadmap isbetter than ever.



Roadmap has been updated and expanded with tons of brand new content—including chapters on changing directions mid-career and not letting your past define your future.



Through inspirational stories and interviews, and practical career development information, this helpful resource will steer students, recent graduates, and career-changers toward an authentic, fulfilling life.



• Features fresh perspectives from people like singer-songwriter John Legend, surfing world champion Layne Beachley, and MacArthur fellow and radio host Jad Abumrad

• Full of advice for people seeking a fulfilling work life that will make them happy and keep them engaged

• A self-mapped guide to creating a rewarding and satisfying work life



Roadtrip Nation, based in Costa Mesa, was founded by Nathan Gebhard, Mike Marriner, and Brian McAllister in 2001, and has grown into a national career exploration movement, educational organization, and PBS series.



Since its original release in 2015, the team at Roadtrip Nation has continued to travel the world and interview accomplished individuals about their path to success.