Business is Personal
The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself
Description
A New York Times bestselling author and successful businesswoman shares the important tips and tricks she used to build a business and maintain balance as a media personality, mogul, and mother.Consider this book your strategic toolbox, full of Bethenny’s smartest and most practical no-nonsense business principles and tactics, illustrated through her own compelling stories and lessons from the entrepreneurial front and experience building the successful Skinnygirl and Bethenny brands, becoming a successful television and podcast producer, and managing her philanthropic foundation. She also shares wisdom from her conversations with highly accomplished people from Mark Cuban to Hillary Clinton, Candace Bushnell to Matthew McConaughey and many more, on what it takes to be successful at every level in an authentic way.
So many women, including stay-at-home moms yearning for more, entrepreneurs, and 9-to-5ers see this time of disruption as an open road. As Bethenny says, the snow globe has been shaken. This is THE handbook to navigate what will come next. Whether you are new to business, a seasoned rainmaker, pivoting from a loss or layoff– or just finding your way– you will find value within these pages. This book will inspire you to act without fear, turn mistakes into masterstrokes, and keep you laughing along the way.
What's Inside
Praise
"I love Bethenny's business mind. She puts a capital B in Beast Mode. When she sets her mind to get something done, she gets it done the right way. If business is part of your life, read this book."—Mark Cuban
“Bethenny is smart, savvy, and cares about the world. She gets things done…and is sharing her secrets so you can too."—Katie Couric
"Bethenny puts her heart, soul, and guts into every business venture. If you want to grow your hustle and your brand…READ THIS BOOK! This time, it’s personal."—Kelly Ripa