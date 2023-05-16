Business is Personal

A New York Times bestselling author and successful businesswoman shares the important tips and tricks she used to build a business and maintain balance as a media personality, mogul, and mother.

Consider this book your strategic toolbox, full of Bethenny’s smartest and most practical no-nonsense business principles and tactics, illustrated through her own compelling stories and lessons from the entrepreneurial front and experience building the successful Skinnygirl and Bethenny brands, becoming a successful television and podcast producer, and managing her philanthropic foundation. She also shares wisdom from her conversations with highly accomplished people from Mark Cuban to Hillary Clinton, Candace Bushnell to Matthew McConaughey and many more, on what it takes to be successful at every level in an authentic way.So many women, including stay-at-home moms yearning for more, entrepreneurs, and 9-to-5ers see this time of disruption as an open road. As Bethenny says, the snow globe has been shaken. This is THE handbook to navigate what will come next. Whether you are new to business, a seasoned rainmaker, pivoting from a loss or layoff– or just finding your way– you will find value within these pages. This book will inspire you to act without fear, turn mistakes into masterstrokes, and keep you laughing along the way.