Business is Personal

The first business book by the New York Times bestselling author, media personality, and mogul, based on her hit podcast and her own career as a serial entrepreneur and brand builder.



Entrepreneurs and hustlers see this time of disruption as an open road. This is THE handbook to navigate what is next. Whether you are new to business, a seasoned rainmaker, pivoting from a loss or layoff – or just finding your way – you will find value within these pages. This book will inspire you to act without fear, turn mistakes into masterstrokes, and keep you laughing along the way.



This book will consist of Bethenny’s smart and snappy, no nonsense business principles and strategies illustrations through her own stories and anecdotes from the entrepreneurial front and her own experience building the successful SkinnyGirl and Bethenny brands, with over 25 separate businesses. She also shares wisdom from other Shark Tank-style stories from well known business people and entrepreneurs she has worked with over the years, sharing what it takes to be successful at every level in an authentic, no BS way.