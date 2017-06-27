Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
William Bridges
By the Author
Transitions
Celebrating 40 years of the best-selling guide for coping with life's changes, named one of the 50 all-time best books in self-help and personal development…
Managing Transitions, 25th anniversary edition
The business world is constantly transforming. When restructures, mergers, bankruptcies, and layoffs hit the workplace, employees and managers naturally find the resulting situational shifts to…
The best-selling guide for coping with changes in life and work, named one of the 50 all-time best books in self-help and personal development Whether…
The Way Of Transition
William Bridges' lifelong work has been devoted to a deep understanding of transitions and to helping others through them. When his own wife of thirty-five…
Creating You & Co.
”Stop looking for the right job,” career couselors now tell us. ”Start thinking of yourself as the head of a small business called 'You &…
Jobshift
"Provides strategies for dealing with the shift away from 'good, steady jobs' to an era of temporary, free-lance, and consulting positions."--Detroit NewsThe source of Fortune's…