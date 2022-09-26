Use FALL22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
We'll Never Tell
Description
An ambitious and juicy whodunit doused in Hollywood lore, perfect for readers of sexy summer thrillers like The Twin by Natasha Preston and The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson.
No one at Hollywood High knows who’s behind We'll Never Tell—a viral YouTube channel where the anonymous creators trespass behind the scenes of LA's most intriguing locales. The team includes CASEY, quiet researcher and trivia champ; JACOB, voice narrator and video editor, who is secretly dating EDDIE, aspiring filmmaker; and ZOE, coder and breaking-and-entering extraordinaire.
Now senior year is winding down, and with their lives heading in different directions, the YouTubers vow to go out with a bang. Their last episode will be filmed at the infamous Valentini “murder house,” which has been left abandoned, bloodstained, and untouched since a shocking murder/suicide in 1972. When the teens break in, they capture epic footage. But someone trips an alarm, and it’s a mad dash to get out before the police arrive—at which point they realize only three of them escaped instead of four. Jacob is still inside, slain and bleeding out. Is his attack connected to the historic murder, or is one of their crew responsible?
A week of suspicions and cover-ups unfolds as Casey and her remaining friends try to stay alive long enough to solve murder mysteries past and present. If they do, their friendship may not survive. If they don't, the house will claim more victims.
Praise
"Readers be forewarned: once you pick up Heard's latest, you won't be able to put it back down, so be sure to clear your schedule. We'll Never Tell is a fast-paced, thrilling murder mystery about friendship, family, and betrayal that twists and turns through parts of Los Angeles seldom seen by outsiders. I could not put it down."
—Liz Lawson, New York Times Bestselling author of The Agathas and The Lucky Ones
"A fun, incredibly nerve-racking read! Readers will be on edge as this group of friends try to claw their way out of the hole they've dug themselves into."—Diana Urban, author of All Your Twisted Secrets
"A fiery, queer, breakneck thriller that will leave you tasting smoke and Hollywood grit on the back of your teeth--a look into who gets left behind when the media makes a spectacle of someone’s pain, and what you might do to make that pain worth it. Exhilarating."—AJ White, author of Hell Followed With Us
"Wendy Heard has been my favorite thriller writer for years, and We'll Never Tell is a brilliant example of why: perfect pacing, an incredibly real and immersive California setting, and characters as compelling as they are suspicious. I was riveted by every twist and turn."—Erica Waters, Bram Stoker award-winning author of The River Has Teeth