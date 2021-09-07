Wendy Heard
Wendy Heard is the author of the acclaimed YA novel She's Too Pretty to Burn, which Kirkus Reviews praised as “a wild and satisfying romp” in a starred review, as well as two adult thrillers: The Kill Club and Hunting Annabelle. She is a member of Sisters in Crime, International Thriller Writers, and Mystery Writers of America, and is a contributor at Crimereads.com and Writer's Digest. Wendy lives in Los Angeles, California.Read More
By the Author
Dead End Girls
Two girls fake their deaths only to face mortal danger in this YA thriller perfect for fans of The Twin and I Killed Zoe Spanos.In…