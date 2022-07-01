Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Hear My Voice/Escucha mi voz
The Testimonies of Children Detained at the Southern Border of the United States
Description
The moving stories of children in migration—in their own words.
"In Spanish and in English, a devastating first-person account of children’s experiences in detention at the southern U.S. border…. A powerful, critical document only made more heartbreaking in picture-book form." —Kirkus Reviews starred review
Every day, children in migration are detained at the US-Mexico border. They are scared, alone, and their lives are in limbo. Hear My Voice/Escucha mi voz shares the stories of 61 these children, from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Mexico, ranging in age from five to seventeen—in their own words from actual sworn testimonies. Befitting the spirit of the project, the book is in English on one side; then flip it over, and there's a complete Spanish version.
Illustrated by 17 Latinx artists, including Caldecott Medalist and multiple Pura Belpré Illustrator Award-winning Yuyi Morales and Pura Belpré Illustrator Award-winning Raὺl the Third. Includes information, questions, and action points. Buying this book benefits Project Amplify, an organization that supports children in migration.
What's Inside
Praise
"In Spanish and in English, a devastating first-person account of children’s experiences in detention at the southern U.S. border.... A powerful, critical document only made more heartbreaking in picture-book form."
—Kirkus Reviews starred review
"The text unfolds simply but meaningfully—with the children’s own words, intertwined not as a single, broad narrative but in a harmonious array of voices, each with a unique story to tell... this is a heartrending but vital work."
—Publishers Weekly starred review
Nautilus Award Winner - Gold Medalist in Middle Grade Non-fiction
Skipping Stones 2022 Honors books in Multicultural and International Books
New York Public Library best book for kids 2021
2022 Flora Stieglitz Straus award for excellence in children's nonfiction writing
2022 Kansas NEA Reading Circle Intermediate (Grades 3-5 / Ages 8-10) honor
Children’s Book Committee best book of the year 2022 (ages nine through twelve, notation for diversity and outstanding merit)
