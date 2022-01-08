Nation of Victims
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Nation of Victims

Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence

by Vivek Ramaswamy

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668610954

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Commentary & Opinion

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
America’s inner spirit has been domesticated by a new culture that rejects excellence and embraces victimhood.
 
Hardship is now equated with victimhood. Outward displays of vulnerability in defeat are rewarded more than winning unabashedly. The pursuit of excellence and exceptionalism are at the heart of American identity, and the disappearance of these ideals in our country leaves a deep moral and cultural vacuum in its wake.
 
But the solution isn’t to simply complain about it. It’s to revive a new cultural movement in America that puts excellence first again.
 
New York Times bestselling author Vivek Ramaswamy makes the case from firsthand experience that the essence of true American identity is to pursue excellence unapologetically–no matter your skin color or where your parents came from.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less