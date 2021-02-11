Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy is the founder and CEO of Roivant Sciences, a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on the application of technology to drug development. In 2007, Mr. Ramaswamy began his career as a biotech investor at a hedge fund in New York, where he led successful investments in companies developing early-stage therapeutics including the eventual cure for chronic hepatitis C virus. He continued to work as an investor while earning his law degree at Yale, where he was a recipient of the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans. He founded Roivant in 2014 and led the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas. He was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine in 2015. He has authored numerous articles and op-eds, which have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, and Harvard Business Review. He lives in California.