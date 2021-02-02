WOKE, INC.

A young entrepreneur makes the case that politics has no place in capitalism, and sets out a vision for the future of American business.

Vivek Ramaswamy describes himself as a “traitor to his class.” As a young person of color, a son of immigrants, and a Silicon Valley-funded executive, he could easily lean into identity politics and settle into exactly the role in which the globalist, “woke” Left in America would like to place him — a willing commander in their campaign to fuse capitalism and social justice to dominate every aspect of American life and culture.

Instead, Vivek is ready to betray the corrupt system in which he’s found himself — to bite the very hand that fed him crab puffs at ritzy Aspen conferences. He’s already started making noise about it as a rising star in the conservative movement.





Vivek Ramaswamy’s Wokeonomics could potentially be the launch of the Right’s Andrew Yang – a young business leader from a minority background who is willing to challenge orthodoxies and build a movement that aims to transcend identity and party politics.